Stars of "Dexter: Original Sin" Molly Brown and Patrick Gibson talk series premiere Patrick Gibson and Molly Brown, stars of the new show "Dexter: Original Sin," talk about the prequel series and how it dives into the young life of Dexter Morgan, the serial killer at the center of the long-running "Dexter" TV show and book series. The show premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, Dec. 13.