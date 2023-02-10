Watch CBS News

Southern Girl Desserts

Amy Johnson gets the chance to chat with Shoneji Robison, one of the co-owners of Southern Girl Desserts, about a bevy of Valentine's Day desserts and a sneak peak at some sweets for one of the South's favorite times of year - Mardi Gras.
