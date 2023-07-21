Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Skating around at 'Lakewood ICE'

KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is at ‘Lakewood ICE,’ a world-class ice-skating facility in Lakewood. She is joined by Ashleigh Ellis with the Unity Ice Academy to talk about the summer camp happening at the rink this summer.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.