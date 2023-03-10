Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Riverside's historic Mission Inn

Sixty miles east of Los Angeles, nestled along the Santa Ana River is the national landmark Mission Inn Hotel and Spa in Riverside, which dates back to the 1800s. General Manager Philip Dailey talks to Sheba Turk about the history.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.