SoCal Spotlight: Chinitos Tacos in Lakewood

KCAL News Sheba Turk is at Chinitos Tacos to tell us the story behind the unique taco shop. She is joined by Beeline Krouch who is the owner of the restaurant to talk about the delicious food on the menu.
