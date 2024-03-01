Snow and high winds this weekend, CDC drops COVID isolation period, OC rental struggles |Rundown 3/1 We are tracking snow and high winds for parts of Southern California. KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather forecast. Also, the CDC has dropped its five-day isolation period for COVID-19. Dr. Suman Radhakrishna with Dignity Health Northridge Hospital explains the new update. Plus, a new report finds Orange County tops the list for the toughest place to find a rental in California. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.