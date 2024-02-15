Six hikers rescued from Mt. Baldy, Trump NY court date set, tracking wet weather | The Rundown 2/15 A snowy rescue yesterday in the San Gabriel Mountains. Six hikers, all men in their 20s, got lost on Mount Baldy. They managed to text 911 to rescuers, which helped generate their GPS coordinates. Also, a judge has set a March 25th date for Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York. Plus, KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston is tracking a rainy start to next week. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.