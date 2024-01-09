Sexual assault charges, fire after car slams into home, Trump in DC court; The Rundown LA County District Attorney George Gascón has announced charges in two sexual assault cases, one in Long Beach and one in Culver City. Also, a woman shares her story after a driver slams into her house, causing it to catch fire. Plus, former President Donald Trump was in a Washington, DC court today, trying to get the election interference case against him tossed, claiming presidential immunity. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.