Semi-truck driver arrested for deadly crash on 10 Freeway in Ontario Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents filed an arrest detainer for a semi-truck driver who was arrested for driving under the influence following a deadly crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, California. ICE told CBS News that 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh is an Indian national who entered the country by crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022. He is a resident of Yuba City, California, which is located in Sutter County, about 120 miles northeast of San Francisco. However, California transportation officials said the federal government approved Singh's Employment Authorization Documents, which allowed him to receive a federal REAL ID that confirmed his legal status. The federal government extended its legal employment from April 24, 2025, to Oct. 16, 2026, and then again to Aug. 18, 2030, according to state officials. Joy Benedict and Mike Rogers report.