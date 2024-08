Security cameras capture the moments a 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Highland Park It was reported at about 12:20 p.m. and felt throughout L.A. County in areas including Pasadena and Studio City. USGS initially reported the earthquake as a 4.6-magnitude temblor, later updating it to a 4.4 magnitude. There was another quake in the area in June, which had an epicenter in South Pasadena and was felt in areas stretching from Los Feliz to Long Beach.