Scott Peterson juror speaks out, tracking high surf and rain, Madonna sued | The Rundown The LA Innocence Project is taking up the Scott Peterson Case. Peterson was convicted of killing his wife and unborn child 20 years ago. Tonight, KCAL News Political Reporter Tom Wait spoke to a juror from the original trial. Also, we are tracking another round of high surf along the coast and wet weather coming this weekend. Plus, two Madonna fans are suing the pop star for starting all three of her Brooklyn concerts two hours late.