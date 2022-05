Santa Ana school, neighborhood evacuated after man armed with incendiary devices strikes three stude CBS LA's Orange County reporter Michele Gile was live in Santa Ana, where she detailed the wild events of Monday morning, when a man drove his car onto the sidewalk near a school, striking three students. When authorities arrived on scene, they found the man was also armed with four incendiary devices and a knife, and had just been escorted from the school's campus moments earlier.