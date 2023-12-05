Santa Ana ceasefire vote, search for car vandalizer, Las Vegas High-Speed Rail Plans; The Rundown Santa Ana may be the first Orange County city to weigh in on the Israel-Hamas War. The City Council is expected to vote tonight on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Also, the search continues for a man accused of vandalizing more than 30 cars in three hours in Koreatown with a crowbar. Plus, a high-speed train to Las Vegas might finally become a reality because of a new federal grant. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.