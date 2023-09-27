San Antonio Winery | Look At This!

Watch CBS News

Contrary to popular belief, some of California's deepest wine industry roots can be traced back to Southern California, as detailed by Desmond Shaw in this episode of Look At This! where we get a taste of Los Angeles' oldest and largest winery.
