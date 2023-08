Rewards offered for information in four Los Angeles county homicides dating back to 2007 Authorities have announced rewards for four unrelated homicides that have happened in Los Angeles County dating back to 2007. They are hopeful that new information will help solve the murders of 70-year-old Luis Sandoval, 43-year-old Keith Jackson, 21-year-old Estephan Hernandez and 35-year-old Michael Moreno.