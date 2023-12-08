Watch CBS News

Restoring Ballona Creek, LA's last wetland

Laurie Perez takes us to Ballona Creek, Los Angeles' last wetland which has recently undergone considerable restoration after much of the area was impacted by a homeless encampment that destroyed much of the previously existing greenery.
