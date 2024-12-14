Watch CBS News

Reported drone sightings in SoCal

Back east, drones were said to have been spotted in the sky this week. Now KCAL has obtained video from two different sources of what locals believe are large drones in the sky over Southern California. Kara Finnstrom has the story.
