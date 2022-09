Report claims L.A. agencies failed to properly use $150 million in federal grants to help house the The three main housing agencies in charge of reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. CBSLA's Laurie Perez reports from Westchester.