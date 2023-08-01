Watch CBS News

Rent payment deadline arrives for LA tenants

The time is up for tenants in Los Angeles to pay back their landlords for overdue rent during the pandemic. Nithya Raman, Los Angeles City County District 4, tells us about the resources available to renters who are impacted.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.