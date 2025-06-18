Watch CBS News

Redondo Beach glass bottom boat | Let’s Go Places

KCAL News Meteorologist Olga Ospina takes a trip the Redondo Beach to hop on a glass bottom boat ride. Jake Mark, glass bottom boat captain and owner, enjoys educating people about the history of the sea.
