Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | March 9-14, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, the rain caused another round of anxiety for residents in the fire zones, but preparations spared many neighborhoods from runoff. Meanwhile, the DOJ says it arrested three people accused of stealing money intended for wildfire victims. Additionally, we highlight a collective of artists, "Homes in Memoriam," offering free paintings of homes lost. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL