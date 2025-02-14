Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | February 9-14, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, many residents in the burn scar areas are now dealing with the aftermath of the most powerful storm Southern California has seen in a year. The storm brought heavy rains, strong winds, flooding, mudslides, and more. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL