Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | February 2-7, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, there are growing frustrations and debates over where the EPA wants to store and process fire debris and waste. The agency says the governor's 30-day order to clear wildfire debris is the fastest it's been asked to clear it, and it is monitoring environments to protect public health. Also, displaced Palisades Fire families are pleading with the Beverly Hills Unified School District to take in their students. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL