Rebecca Grossman murder trial jury deliberations, new sanctions against Russia | Rundown 2/23 Jury deliberations are on their second day in the murder trial of Rebecca Grossman. Prosecutors say Grossman killed two boys while driving in Westlake Village. Also, the Biden Administration has announced new sanctions against Russia. KCAL News Reporter Natalie Brand is live at the White House with the details. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.