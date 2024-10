Kara Finnstrom picks up some LA Dodgers blue frosted donuts as she previews tonight’s Dodgers vs. Padres game.

Randy’s Donuts celebrates Dodgers NLDS Game 5 tonight Kara Finnstrom picks up some LA Dodgers blue frosted donuts as she previews tonight’s Dodgers vs. Padres game.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On