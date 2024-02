Rain into tomorrow, Pacific Palisades landslide concerns, Biden ceasefire talks | The Rundown 2/26 A light storm will continue to bring rain to parts of Southern California tomorrow. Plus, there are landslide concerns in Pacific Palisades tonight. Also, President Biden says he hopes a ceasefire hostage deal to pause fighting in the Israel-Hamas war will take effect by Monday. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.