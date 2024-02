A malfunctioning hose caused a hazmat situation at the troublesome Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Friday night.

Pump failure causes hazmat situation at Chiquita Canyon Landfill A malfunctioning hose caused a hazmat situation at the troublesome Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Friday night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On