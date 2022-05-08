Protestors gather throughout L.A. County to rally for abortion rights in wake of Supreme Court leak A leaked document, detailing that Supreme Court justices potentially plan to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which allows women the right to opt for an abortion, has caused outrage across the United States. As a result, hundreds of protestors gathered throughout the streets of Los Angeles to rally for a change. Laurie Perez spoke with several demonstrators on Saturday, who detailed just how much this really means for American women.