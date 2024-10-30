Watch CBS News

Police chasing a stolen vehicle reckless driver

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a stolen driver on the southbound 405 Freeway near LAX. The driver of the blue Mercedes got off the freeway in the Inglewood area, driving recklessly along La Cienega Boulevard.
