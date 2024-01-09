Poinsettia Park encampment cleanup, attempted bike shop robbery, high surf & winter warnings; The Ru Crews cleaned up a homeless encampment in Poinsettia Park as part of LA Mayor Karen Bass' "Inside Safe" program that aims to deal with the homeless crisis. Plus, security video captures an attempted bike shop robbery in Downtown Los Angeles. The suspected thieves didn't get away with anything but left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. Also, it's a busy time for our weather department! Meteorologist Olga Ospina is tracking high surf, strong winds, winter warnings, and coastal flooding concerns in your Next Weather. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.