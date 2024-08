Pet of the Weekend: Jax — a 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier who's come a long way With a whole lot of love and care, Jax has made an incredible recovery at the Pasadena Humane Society after first entering the shelter with a skin-related health issue and less meat on his bones. Now, the 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier is looking for his forever home. His ID number at Pasadena Humane is A515085.