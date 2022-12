Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Los Angeles police are investigating a 'suspicious death' after firefighters discovered a dead body in a Hollywood bungalow.

Person found dead after firefighters douse blaze Los Angeles police are investigating a 'suspicious death' after firefighters discovered a dead body in a Hollywood bungalow.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On