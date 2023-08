Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Dr. Teri Christy, pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Orange County talks about backpack weight, sleep, and schedule balance

Pediatrician back to school tips Dr. Teri Christy, pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente Orange County talks about backpack weight, sleep, and schedule balance

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On