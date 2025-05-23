Watch CBS News

PCH reopens in time for Memorial Day weekend

Two lanes in each direction have opened, with a 25 mph speed limit between Temescal Canyon Road in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu, according to the California Highway Patrol. Jeff Nguyen reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.