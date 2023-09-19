Watch CBS News

Paul Deanno's Morning Weather (September 19)

Cloudy morning with pleasant temperatures. The sunshine is expected to come out early today! Highs will be in the lower-to-mid-70s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, the mid-70s to around 80 in the Valleys.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.