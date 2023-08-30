Watch CBS News

Paul Deanno's Morning Forecast (August 30)

Excessive heat warning continues until 8 p.m. in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, along with Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures could reach as high as 108 degrees, with overnight lows falling only into the 70s or 80s.
