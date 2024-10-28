Watch CBS News

Paul Deanno's 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather

Halloween is right around the corner and a cold front is here just in time for us to get used to it before Halloween, reports Paul Deanno. In the north and west of Los Angeles, you can expect wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour.
