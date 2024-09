¡Pasaje!: Asdru Sierra of Grammy Award-winning Ozomatli teams up with South El Monte High on play Asdru Sierra, co-founder of the Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli, composed the music for a new play that's being presented at the Sierra Madre Playhouse. ¡Pasaje! is a coming-of-age tale that was written and put together by students at South El Monte High School, the same Los Angeles County community where it's based.