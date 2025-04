Orange County family fights to keep drunk driver who killed two teens incarcerated An Orange County family is fighting to keep the man who killed their son behind bars after learning that he is eligible for parole in July. Nikolay Osokin and his girlfriend Anya Varfolomeeva were killed in November 2021. They were driving along the 405 in Seal Beach when Oscar Ortega-Anguiano crashed into them at nearly 100 mph. Lesley Marin reports.