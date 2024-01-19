OC spa bomber sentenced to life, Alec Baldwin indicted, S&P 500 & Dow Set Record Highs | The Rundown The man who planted a handmade bomb at an Aliso Viejo spa, killing his ex-girlfriend, has been sentenced to life behind bars. The judge in the case also added another 30 years to the sentence she calls symbolic because of the savage nature of Stephen Beal's crime. Also, Actor Alec Baldwin has been indicted again in the deadly "Rust" movie set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead in 2021. Plus, the S&P 500 and the Dow set new record highs today, thanks to tech gains. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.