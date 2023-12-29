Oakland officer shot and killed, high surf concerns, Las Vegas airport wedding pop-up; The Rundown A procession was held this afternoon for an officer who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary call in Oakland this morning. Plus, there are coastal closures and beach berms up in Ventura after a monster wave chased and hurt several people. Also, Las Vegas is known for weddings, and this year's date is extra special for those who want to tie the knot, so the city is doing something about it this weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.