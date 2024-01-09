No felony charges for Julio Urías, mid-air blowout fallout, CA retail crime report; The Rundown The LA County District Attorney's Office says it will not file felony charges against former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías after his September arrest outside BMO stadium on suspicion of domestic violence. Plus, Boeing's CEO says the mid-air blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight was the company's mistake and promises full transparency during their investigation. Also, new numbers show retail crimes continue to climb in California. We'll show you how politicians are responding tonight. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.