Watch CBS News

Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox

Leslie Marin reports from West Hollywood on Governor Gavin Newsom's declaration of a state of emergency over monkeypox, as cases continue to rise. Monday's proclamation will help the state bolster its vaccine distribution efforts.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.