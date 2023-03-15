Watch CBS News

New Variety magazine cover revealed

Variety Chief Correspondent, Elizabeth Wagmeister, talks about the latest issue of Variety with actor Ke Huy Quan on the cover and discusses the ratings for the award this year. She also drives into why Nancy Meyers movie was canceled on Netflix.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.