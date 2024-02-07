New LAPD Interim Chief, capturing stormwater, Super Bowl excitement in Las Vegas | The Rundown 2/7 The LAPD has a new leader. LA Mayor Karen Bass has named Dominic Choi the department's interim chief. The 28-year veteran is a USC grad and the first Asian-American to lead the LAPD. Plus, after the historic storm, what is all that rain doing for our water supply? KCAL News reporter Jasmine Viel looks into the issue. Also, we are counting down to Super Bowl 58! We're looking at all the excitement and fun leading up to the big game in Las Vegas. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.