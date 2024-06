Dr. Suzie Bash, neuroradiologist, explains Celine Dion's rare neurologic disorder has features of an auto-immune disease.

Neuroradiologist explains Celine Dion's stiff-person syndrome Dr. Suzie Bash, neuroradiologist, explains Celine Dion's rare neurologic disorder has features of an auto-immune disease.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On