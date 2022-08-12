Watch CBS News

NBA to retire Bill Russell's No. 6 across league

Russell's iconic number, 6, will be retired across the NBA. This is the first instance of he league ever doing so in the wake of Russell's passing in July. He was an 11-time Champion and five-time MVP, as well as the league's first ever Black coach.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.