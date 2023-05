National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day Leslie Marin brings us the story of a local rescue who was able to save the lives of dozens of dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa. Nearly 500 animals risked being euthanized, but along with other rescues across the country, Wagmor Pet Rescue in Studio City, was able to rescue 53 of the dogs and puppies. The pups are headed to foster homes but will be up for adoption in a matter of weeks.