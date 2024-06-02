Watch CBS News

Movie critic Grae Drake reviews 'Backspot'

Movie critic Grae Drake appeared on KCAL News with a review of "Backspot," a movie that chronicles a cheerleader's struggle to handle the pressure when she and her girlfriend are both chosen for an elite cheer squad.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.