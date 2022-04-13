Watch CBS News

MoneyWatch: California assemblywoman talks proposed four-day workweek bill

In MoneyWatch, California could become the first state to adopt a four-day workweek. A new bill, which is making its way through the state's legislature, proposes shortening the work week from 40 hours to 32 hours in an effort to boost employees' work-life balance. Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia represents California's 58th district and is one of the two members who proposed the legislation. She joins CBS News to discuss the bill.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.